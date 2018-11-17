Rejection of camera plans at Telford car park welcomed

Councillors on Telford & Wrekin unanimously voted to block the plans to install the camera and a parking time limit on Morrisons car park in Lawley.

Today Severn Hospice, which has a shop near Morrisons, welcomed the move.

Ross Henderson, head of retail at Severn Hospice, said: “We are pleased that Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee made the unanimous decision they did.

“With our shoppers, volunteers and retail staff regularly using the car park, we feared parking charges would have had a detrimental effect on both businesses and residents.

“It is a community car park for the people of Lawley and we thank the committee for standing on their behalf.

“This decision protects the community and we hope it will send a strong message to the developers that these changes are not wanted.”

Councillor Nicola Lowery, who is on the planning committee, said it was vital the car park remains unrestricted.

"Imposing a time restriction of three hours on users of this car park would have a devastating impact on the local community and businesses in Lawley," she said.

"This car park is a key part of the design as part of the Lawley Village development and it is vital this main car park remains unrestricted to ensure the local community is not adversely affected."