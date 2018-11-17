Official opening set for Telford's revamped square and iconic statue

Work to spruce up the square and statue is part of Telford’s birthday celebrations.

It has been carried out thanks to investment from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Telford50 Legacy Fund, which has supported a range of improvement projects and schemes across the borough.

Over the past few months, the iconic statue of Thomas Telford has been given a much-needed wash and brush up, benches and bins have been refurbished, lighting improved, brick paving repointed, trees and bushes tidied up, clock tower given a new mechanism and new clock faces and fountains brought back to life.

The official opening will take place on Thursday at 1pm.

Landscape architect Allan Howard, who from 1973 worked at Telford Development Corporation which designed the square, will switch on the fountains to officially mark the completion of the project and open the square to the public.

Craftspeople

A new Telford50 stone carving will also be unveiled.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies will be there, along with Councillor Richard Overton.

Advertising

There will also be representatives from Telford Development Corporation, as well as local craftspeople and contractors who worked on the refurbishment.

Councillor Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for conservation and heritage, said: “Last year, we asked residents how they would like to see the Telford50 Legacy Fund used and many people said they wanted Telford Square and the statue of Thomas Telford to be spruced up.

"Thomas Telford was one of the key figures in the Industrial Revolution and the impact he had can be seen locally and across the UK.

“Our town was named after him, and wherever you see Telford mentioned, you are likely to see this iconic sculpture.

"Seeing the square and sculpture in all their refurbished glory is fantastic and a fitting 50th birthday gift for us all to enjoy.”