Balloon Fiesta and two other popular Telford50 events to return in 2019

The St George’s Day and Balloon Fiesta events, which attracted over 40,000 people last year, will be back in 2019 along with Telford’s Got Talent.

Spring into St. George’s Day will return to Telford Town Park in April, with lots of fun and exciting activities for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s free event attracted around 10,000 people to celebrate St. George’s Day in style - with knights, jousting, falconry and a dragon with stilt walkers as part of the event, together with other activities celebrating Telford’s past, present and future.

Telford’s skies will be filled once again with hot air balloons for the spectacular Balloon Fiesta on May 11 and 12, offering free family fun and entertainment.

The event attracted around 30,000 people this year, and will be one of the major free events in the fabulous Town Park, with a host of hot air balloons floating over the borough, opportunities to take to the sky in hot air balloon rides, the breath-taking ‘nightglow’ of balloons and much more.

In 2019 the Council will continue to celebrate the broad range of talent across the borough, by supporting Telford’s Got Talent's third competition.

Earlier in the year, this event brought older and younger generations together in a fantastic show, with singers, dancers and magician acts among top performances battling to be in the live final.

Next year, residents will again have the chance to see the best of Telford’s talent in what promises to be another sold out show at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place.

Council Leader, Shaun Davies, said: “These are fabulous events that helped showcase some of the best that this borough has to offer as part of Telford’s 50th anniversary.

“Following their success and the great feedback that we’ve had from the public I am now committing to these events again next year.

“As such, we will host Telford’s Got Talent, Spring into St George’s Day and Telford Balloon Fiesta to help bring even more people together, attract more visitors to Telford and to continue the feel-good factor in the borough that our Telford 50 programme has created.

“We hope that many more people will get involved again and many more people will come to see what the borough has to offer.”

"This year’s events were made possible by our staff, volunteers and partners and will be again.

"We are also keen to attract business sponsors for the main free events.”