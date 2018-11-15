Volunteers wanted to help keep Telford communities safe in snow

Snow wardens are needed around Telford & Wrekin to keep footpaths clear if bad weather hits.

Those chosen are kitted out and trained by Telford & Wrekin Council to clear footpaths and assist vulnerable community members. As well as individuals, community groups, schools and businesses can sign up to become snow wardens.

The service they provide is in addition to the work the council does to grit over 400 kilometres of roads, including bus routes and access roads for emergency services, schools, industrial estates and villages.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for people services, said: “There’s no way we can clear every part of the borough, which is why the work of snow wardens is so vital.

“Last year was a particularly bad winter, and our snow wardens did an absolutely fantastic job in communities. I hope this year will be kinder to us, but knowing we have a band of wardens ready to take action will be a huge reassurance to our more vulnerable residents. We want as many volunteers as possible – the more the merrier.”

Existing volunteers will be contacted over the coming month to see if they would like to take part again this winter.

Anybody else can visit telford.gov.uk/winter for more information.