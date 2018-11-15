Nearly 100 new green sites protected under Telford's Green Guarantee

Protection for nearly 100 green spaces around Telford & Wrekin has been approved by the borough council.

Of the 96 sites earmarked, 50 will also receive a share of £50,000 of funding through the special legacy fund to make improvements.

The enhancements are being carried out in two phases, the first of which has already begun and includes amenity sites and allotment gardens.

The second phase includes open access sites such as woodlands and green spaces, which are able to explore match funding opportunities to deliver a wider range of improvements.

Allotment associations, parish councils and Telford & Wrekin Council's neighbourhood services team are working in partnership on the scheme. enhancements.

Examples of requests so far include play equipment and additional benches with other options including wildflower planting, bird and bat boxes, and improved site access.

The top 50 locations were chosen through the Big Green Vote, which saw residents voting for their favourite of the total 96 green spaces.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for green spaces & parks Councillor John Minor said: “Thank you to all the people who are as passionate about green spaces as we are and took part in the Big Green Vote earlier this year.

“We’ve already been in contact with parish councils to work out what each site is hoping to achieve and we’re working closely to make sure sites are enhanced in ways that benefit the communities they surround.”

Signs displaying each sites' protected status is set to be installed before the New Year.

Combined, these areas exceed the Council’s Green Guarantee commitment in the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan to safeguard green spaces valued by local communities for the wildlife they support and the positive impacts, access to these sites can have upon health and wellbeing.

When voting closed on the Big Green Vote, votes were tied at 50th place so an additional £2,000 has been made available for the two sites involved.