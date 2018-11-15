Months of preparation work will make Telford CSE inquiry run smoothly, new report says

The report will go before Telford & Wrekin Council’s child sexual exploitation advisory committee when it meets on November 21.

It will highlight that a commissioning body is set to be appointed after a preferred provider was identified by the tendering process.

This independent commissioning body will appoint the independent inquiry chair. The identity of the successful bidder will be confirmed when the committee meets.

It also outlines everything that has been done by the authority since a full council meeting voted to commission and implement a non-statutory inquiry earlier this year.

Jonathan Eatough, Telford & Wrekin Council’s monitoring officer, said: “The council has made it clear from the outset that it does not seek to influence the terms of reference of the inquiry, either in terms of extent or period. This must be wholly independent of the council.

“The report to next week’s committee summarises the work completed since the advisory group last met in June 2018, much of which will help to support the inquiry.

“This includes supporting the inquiry, both in respect of commissioning support services for victims and survivors, establishing the inquiry and collating and securing information and records that the inquiry might access.”

The council has worked closely with survivors on the tender documentation for the commissioning body, including organising drop in sessions where anyone wanting more information about the process could come and ask questions about it.

It has also supported the survivors committee to receive independent legal advice to help them fully understand the tender documentation.

Two representatives of the survivors committee attended the open day for bidders and observed the presentations and discussions during the day. The survivors were also represented when the council undertook the evaluation.

In the months since the inquiry began, short term funding has been given to the Holly Project, which has been set up by survivors to provide a drop in service and a safe place for individuals and families to get support and advice. A longer term service will be commissioned before next April.

The council has in the meantime worked with survivors and those supporting them to develop the specification for longer term services which are currently out to tender.

All this work will support the inquiry to avoid delay.