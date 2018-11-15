Hole opens up near Telford play area

The hole has appeared near the woodlands off Princes End, in Dawley Bank. It is opposite the multi-use games area.

Telford & Wrekin Council has cordoned off the area so that it is safe for those nearby, and now investigations are taking place.

Russell Griffin, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "We are aware of the hole that has opened up in the area of Princes End in Dawley Bank.

"We have fenced it off so the area is safe for the public and an engineer has been called to examine it. We will provide more updates as we have them.”