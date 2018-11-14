Telford man, 70, died due to effects of asbestos from decades ago

John Dufty, 70, was a retired window surveyor who had handled asbestos in his late teens and twenties.

An inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury heard Mr Dufty, who lived at Sandino Court, Stirchley, was first admitted to hospital in July this year with shortness of breath. In October he began to deteriorate and died at home on November 11.

The hearing was told that he handles asbestos working in his teens as an apprentice at a factory in Walsall in the West Midlands. He continued to be exposed to the substance as he began his career as a window surveyor in his 20s.

The medical cause of death was given as mesothelioma and John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.