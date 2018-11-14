Menu

Man arrested and knife seized in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News

A man suspected of carrying a knife in Telford town centre has been arrested by police using stop and search powers.

Police image of the knife seized in Telford

In a tweet West Mercia's north local policing priority team based in Telford posted: "Male stop searched Telford TC and located this in his possession. One in custody."

The force recently held a four-week knife amnesty in a crackdown on serious crime in the region.

It was launched to get residents to hand over blades that could be used as potential weapons.

