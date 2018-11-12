Teenagers jailed for attacking boy, 14, with kitchen knives in Telford

Horrified onlookers, including children, watched from their vehicles as Husan Hussain, 19, Naveed Hussain, 18, and Aziz Hussain, 19, launched the assault at Beverley Roundabout in Telford in the mid-afternoon of April 9 this year.

Mobile phone footage of the attack was played to Shrewsbury Crown Court when the defendants were brought from young offender institutions to be sentenced.

All had been in custody since the incident.

They were each initially charged with three counts of wounding with intent and one count of violent disorder.

But on the day their trial was due to begin last month, due to witnesses being unwilling to give evidence, prosecutors accepted guilty pleas to violent disorder and not guilty verdicts were formally entered for the wounding charges.

Armed

Prosecutor Mr Simon Parry told the court Naveed was driving a black Audi A4, with his two friends armed with kitchen knives, looking for the victims.

They spotted them drive past in a silver Peugeot and followed, eventually drawing level with them at the roundabout and pulling in front of the car to box it in.

Aziz and Husan were first out the vehicle and opened the doors of the Peugeot to begin attacking the occupants. Naveed was not armed but also got out of the car to join in.

The driver was eventually able to restart the car and drove to the Princess Royal Hospital where he was treated for a stab wound to his right arm, narrowly missing a major artery and requiring eight stitches, and causing an internal bleed.

The 14-year-old passenger had three stab wounds to his legs, while the other passenger had a deep stab wound to one leg and another to his back, also narrowly missing a major artery.

Mr Parry said Hasan had a previous conviction as a youth for causing actual bodily harm, and Naveed had one for fraud.

Mr Adam Weston, for Husan, said he was a promising boxer who had represented England and trained with the likes of Anthony Joshua and had been employed for a year before his arrest.

Reflect

Mr Martin Lidyard, for Aziz, said he had learned his lesson and had used his time in custody to complete training courses.

Ms Samantha Forsyth, for Naveed, said his first experience of custody had been a wake-up call and he had used it to reflect on his behaviour and gain qualifications.

Judge Peter Barrie said while Naveed had not been carrying a knife he viewed each of their roles in the “disgraceful incident” as equally significant.

He said: “I cannot shut my eyes to the widespread public concern about the use of knives in violent confrontations in towns and cities across the country.”

All three defendants were sentenced to two years and eight months, of which half will be spent in custody, minus time already served.