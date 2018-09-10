Menu

Missing Telford girl found safe and well

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A missing Telford teenager has been found safe and well.

Cindy Worthington, aged 16, went missing at about 10pm on Wednesday after having last been seen in Ironbridge.

She was later spotted on CCTV outside the Liquor Lab at Telford Shopping Centre.

Police released a second image of her on Friday after initial searches failed to find her.

West Mercia Police thanked everybody who had shared and retweeted details about Cindy.

Mat Growcott

