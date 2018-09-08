WATCH: Will Telford teenager make it through to next X Factor round?

Budding 17-year-old rock singer Owen 'Ozzy' Mathews, who lists Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury among his musical idols, was due to appear on the show later today after making it through the tricky backstage auditions.

His reward was a chance to perform in front of the celebrity panel of judges Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame.

Ozzy, who lives in Horton, was invited to sing at Wembley Arena after impressing the show's producers with his video and off-camera auditions earlier this year.

The Shrewsbury College language student was featured on this week's X Factor advert singing Trouble in tribute to Elvis.

"I suppose it is exciting, but there is so much going on I haven't been thinking about it too much," he said.

"I didn't tell my parents that I'd applied for the show and sent in a video for the online audition. I'd almost forgot about it.

'Ozzy' performed his panel audition at 11pm at Wembley

"I got through that, and they asked for my availability dates for when I could come back.

"We were actually on holiday in Crete when an email came to say that I needed to be in London the same day that we were due to fly back.

"So we landed at Manchester at 4am, came home, changed our clothes and set off for London straight away.

"We got there late at about 2pm, I went through the X Factor processing and did some filming with my family.

"I was the second to last person on. I didn't get on stage to do my panel audition until about 11pm.

"I want to be a rock star one day, that's my dream. That's not being cocky and I know it's a fine line, but that's what I want to do."

Viewers will see if Ozzy, who attended Newport's Burton Borough School, has got the X Factor when he appears on ITV tonight at 8.30pm.