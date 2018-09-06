Quacking news as school wins bidding to bring duck back home

Ria Davies, from Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School, in Telford, was one of 746 people who put pen to paper and designed a duck as part of the Let' Go Quackers art trail.

The eight-year-old's design was chosen and turned into one of 10 giant ducks on display in Ironbridge and later Southwater, before being auctioned off on Monday night for charity.

Teachers and staff at the school attended the auction after two months of fundraising with an aim of bringing 'Natural Bee-uty' back to the school for the students.

"We were so determined to have the duck on the night, we were all sweating, and a couple of the teachers whispered saying they would put some of their own money in to top up the funds if we needed to," senior school administrator Lorraine Pilgrim said.

The school won the bidding at £1,800 - with just £100 of school fundraising cash leftover, and the hand-painted duck was brought to the school on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Pilgrim said: "It was delivered and put just outside the headteacher's office so when the children started coming out after break they could all see it, it was a lot of mayhem.

"Ria was smiling from ear to ear, but also in awe that her design had actually come to the school."

The duck will be in the school hall before a suitable home can be found for it in the school grounds outside.

Mrs Pilgrim added: "We only found out it was going to be auctioned in May so we started fundraising and for two months we held a mufti day, a bake off, raffle for half a day off for the staff, a hot dog sale and a library book sale.

"The parents and staff and children have been incredibly generous."

Ria's design came from an inspirational visit from Alison's Bee Class, when Alison Wakeman gave talks at the school last year.

Mrs Pilgrim said: "Ria fell in love with the bees and nature, and you can see in her design there are a couple of bees painted on.

"Ria did really really well for her design to be chosen from hundreds."