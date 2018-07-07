Advertising
Street sign and lamppost hit in Telford crashes
Two crashes in Telford today saw a car collide with a street sign and a vehicle hit a lamppost.
Firefighters were called to the Priorslee roundabout, near Whitechapel Way, at about 12.45pm.
Crews from Albrighton and Hodnet found a lamppost had been damaged after being hit by a vehicle which had been driven away.
The area was cordoned off and the street lighting team was requested to attend.
A car also collided with a street sign at Hortonwood 32 at about 12.20pm.
Nobody was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters made the scene safe.
A crew from Telford Central Fire Station attended.
