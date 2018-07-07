Street sign and lamppost hit in Telford crashes

Firefighters were called to the Priorslee roundabout, near Whitechapel Way, at about 12.45pm.

Crews from Albrighton and Hodnet found a lamppost had been damaged after being hit by a vehicle which had been driven away.

The area was cordoned off and the street lighting team was requested to attend.

A car also collided with a street sign at Hortonwood 32 at about 12.20pm.

Nobody was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters made the scene safe.

A crew from Telford Central Fire Station attended.