Bus passengers face service changes over Telford roadworks

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Bus passengers in the Priorslee area of Telford will face disruption to services due to essential roadworks in the area.

Work will be carried out between the junction of Southwell Close and Finchale Avenue off Hereford Drive tomorrow.

There will be no service in Salisbury Avenue, Hereford Drive and Gatcombe Way south of its junction with Highgate Drive.

The bus will instead serve the northern end of Gatcombe Way and turn at the island near to the doctors' surgery on trips both towards the town centre and Oakengates on Saturday and Sunday.

