Telford child sex abuse: Tenders invited on independent inquiry

The contract for the inquiry is valued at £350,000 but could end up costing £2 million.

The contract is to become the commissioning body for the inquiry, which will start to define what it looks into, and also appoint the independent chair for the inquiry.

The inquiry has been ordered after the national media spotlight on Telford's grooming scandal, and other historic instances of abuse in the borough.

The Daily Mirror claimed there could have been as many as 1,000 victims over the past 20 years.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s monitoring officer Jonathan Eatough said the authority wanted the inquiry to start as soon as possible.

He said: "There is a desire on everyone’s part for this inquiry to happen as quickly as possible but we also have to make sure that the public has confidence that everything is above board and totally independent from the council.

“We are therefore instigating a robust and thorough tendering process to attract as many potential suitable bidders.

“This will help us to select the best person or organisation for the job.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet previously agreed to a “double independent” process to maximise public confidence in the inquiry.

A spokesman for the authority added: "The council, working with survivors and their representatives, have helped set up a survivors reference group who already are – and will continue to have – an important role throughout the whole inquiry process.

"As part of the tender process, the council will hold a bidder’s day for groups or organisations interested in tendering to become the commissioning body."

The closing date for return of tenders is Friday, August 3, and the contract will be awarded on Friday, August 24, with work by the commissioning body due to begin in early September.

A full meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council approved a motion earlier this year to commission and implement an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation within the borough.