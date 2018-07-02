Fire crews tackle two grass blazes

More than 50 square metres was destroyed in Wellington, with more than 100 square metres catching on fire in Madeley, both on Saturday.

Three fire crews were sent from Wellington and Tweedale to Stanley Road, Wellington. Firefighters used beaters, a hosereel jet and knapsacks to put out the flames.

Two more fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Tweedale to the rear of Telford Snowboard & Ski Centre in Court Street, Madeley. They used a hose reel jet to put out the flames.

Meanwhile, a fire destroyed up to 150 square metres of woodland just a few short steps away from houses at Loggerheads, close to the Shropshire border,

Three fire crews were sent to The Robins, along with firefighters and an incident support unit from Market Drayton.

They used three main jets to fight the flames.

It comes after the hot weather has been keeping firefighters on both sides of the Shropshire border busy.

Firefighters in Staffordshire have been called to a number of blazes – including some started deliberately.

Carmel Warren, prevent manager for Staffordshire Fire, said: “It is really concerning that some of these fires have been started deliberately especially on this heathland where the blazes can easily spread and become very serious. Every year we highlight our Flames Aren’t Games campaign to educate people on how dangerous it is to set fires.

“These incidents could lead to serious injury.

“They also take up valuable time and resources which could be needed elsewhere. Anyone setting fires could face a jail term or a £5,000 fine.

“Please help us teach our residents and young people about these dangers and prevent these fires from happening.

“So many people enjoy the rural land we are lucky enough to have in Staffordshire and it would be such a shame to see more of it destroyed.”