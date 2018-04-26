Telford and Newport housing schemes recommended for approval

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to build up to 17 homes on the site of T A Jervis & Co and land adjacent to it on Holywell Lane in Lightmoor.

Commercial buildings on the former haulage yard would be demolished.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee has been recommended to delegate authority to a manager to approve the plans, subject to conditions, during a meeting on Wednesday.

The developers will be asked to contribute £46,439 to Captain Webb Primary School and £10,200 towards making improvements at a children’s play area in Lightmoor.

The plans, asking for outline planning permission, have been submitted by T A Jervis and Company in partnership with Kingspan Potton.

In a report to the planning committee, officer Kate Stephens said: “Officers are satisfied that the illustrative layout shows that 17 dwellings can be accommodated on the site with suitable access and parking.

“Officers are also satisfied that a suitably designed scheme can be worked up at reserved matters stage that can ensure there is no adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties and that all plots have adequate amenity space.

“There will be some impacts of local infrastructure that can be mitigated by s106 financial contributions.”

Amended plans to build nine homes and three flats on land to the rear of St Mary’s Street, Newport, will also be discussed at the meeting.

Industrial warehouse buildings would be demolished.

Officers have recommended that the committee delegates authority to a manager to pass the proposals subject to conditions, which will include financial contributions to education and recreational facilities.

The Telford & Wrekin Council planning committee meeting will take place at Addenbrooke House in Telford on Wednesday at 6pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend.