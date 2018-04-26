Telford & Wrekin Council's energy comparison website helps nearly 600 customers

Switch Telford, which launched last spring, has saved customers more than £200 a year on average.

Some customers have saved more than £650 a year.

All the commission earned by the council through Switch Telford – which has amounted to more than £6,500 in its first year – goes to sustaining council’s services for vulnerable people from the borough.

The commission is paid to the council via the energy suppliers who use the site.

The service is free for residents to use and doesn’t affect the tariffs that people pay.

The council launched Switch Telford at www.switch.telford.gov.uk in partnership with Ofgem accredited UK Power, to make it easier for people to save money on their energy bills.

Residents using this service are able to see in one place, free of charge, all the gas and electricity deals on the market in real time and can switch supplier quickly and easily, in as little as five minutes.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for finance, partnerships and commercial services, said: "By offering this switching service we can help residents save money on their gas and electricity bills, whilst ensuring it’s provided by a trusted source.

Advertising

“The first year of Switch Telford has been a real success, with almost 600 switches recorded – as such, we want to encourage more households to switch their gas and energy provider through our service and make considerable savings."

The energy switching site builds on the council’s work to help people from the borough save money.

The Telford Loyalty Card (TLC) is another way the council helps residents to save money and offers discounts at hundreds of borough businesses.

LEAP (Local Energy Advice Programme) is also a free of charge service that helps eligible borough households to save money and keep their homes warm and cosy.