More than 50 Telford groups bid for share of £240,000 fund

Dozens of groups have expressed an interest in Telford & Wrekin Council’s Telford @ 50 Community Buildings and Facilities Legacy Fund.

The money can be used to help groups buy community buildings and facilities.

Community groups from across the borough have put forward their ideas for their share of the grant pot.

The scheme was open to community groups, charities, social enterprises, town and parish councils, school or faith groups.

The projects must be based in the borough and benefit residents.

Grants of up to £20,000 are being given from the council’s Telford @ 50 Legacy Fund to mark the town’s 50th anniversary.

Successful groups will have to provide a further 20 per cent match funding, bringing the funds’ total value to almost £300,000.

Applicants will hear in mid-May if they have been successful and the projects must then be delivered by the end of March 2019.

The £2 million Telford 50 Legacy Fund supports a mix of physical schemes as well as projects that help tackle important social issues and reduce demand on council services.

This smaller grants fund is in addition to £750,000 the Telford 50 Legacy Fund has made available for five town council areas – Dawley, Madeley, Oakengates, Newport and Wellington – with each able to access £150,000 to refurbish or buy community buildings or facilities in their council’s area.

The five town councils will also hear of the outcomes of their applications in mid-May.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: "The refurbishment or purchase of community buildings and facilities is one of the key themes people have told us they wanted the Telford 50 legacy funding to support.

“As such, the response we have had to our smaller grant scheme has been really good, with lots of community groups getting in touch from all across the borough.

“We will be evaluating these and are looking forward to start working with the successful schemes and with the town councils on these projects to create another lasting legacy of Telford 50."

Almost 1,400 people took part in a consultation last summer to find out what people wanted to see supported as a legacy of Telford 50.

The most popular themes included heritage and tourism, arts and culture and recreation.

People were also keen to see the funding allocated to support community events and projects.