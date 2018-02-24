Charity Christmas tree bears fruit

The Tree of Light is organised by four Rotary clubs in Telford area and gives people a way of remembering their loved ones at Christmas.

Names of those being commemorated are displayed around a Christmas tree in Telford shopping centre and also at other locations in the town and online. People are asked to donate a minimum of £5 for each name.

The cash raised from the Christmas 2017 fundraising effort is now being presented to representatives of the charities in a special event on Tuesday, February 27.

John Morris-Roberts, of Telford Centre Rotary Club, said around 120 were expected at the evening at the Buckatree Hotel, near Wellington.

"This is our 22nd year and we have collected over half a million pounds over the years," he said.

"We are proud to say that every penny collected from the participants goes to the charities. We are fortunate to have a number of companies and private individuals who contribute either services or money to cover the Tree expenses.

"We had over 5,000 names around our Tree and collected in 2017 just over £40,000. All Rotarians are grateful to our public for their continued support."

Charities benefitting are: Severn Hospice £21,520; Shropshire Blood Bikes £10,760; Wellington Cottage Care £5,380; Shropshire Disability Network £2,690; Admiral Nurses, Telford & Wrekin £2,690.

John said: "The Tree of Light committee from the four Rotary clubs - Wellington,Telford Centre, Ironbridge, and The Wrekin - have already started to plan for the 2018 Tree of Light, and our website can be viewed at telfordtreeoflight.org.uk."

The Rotarians were awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service for the Tree last year.