Watch: Timelapse video shows Telford railway station footbridge work

The bridge will span two dual carriageways and a live railway line and will provide a new link between Telford Central station and Telford town centre.

Since the autumn the ground around the current bridge has been cleared while in Leeds, work began at specialist fabricators SH Structures to make the parts that, when assembled, will form the new bridge.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “Despite freezing temperatures and heavy snow at the end of 2017, workers ploughed ahead in preparing the site for next year.

“Hats off to our contractors for working so hard despite the bitter conditions.

"They have removed two old ramps and put in a temporary ramp leading up to the footbridge. I think they can go home for a well-earned break.”

Work will resume on January 2.

Major piling work is planned for the New Year to create a solid support structure for the new bridge sections.

When the sections have been made, they are due to be delivered to Telford and assembled over the A442 later in the year.

When completed, the Department for Transport-funded scheme will also include lifts to both platforms.

The new glass-sided bridge will be cheaper to maintain with a path to the town centre that won’t be as steep as the current one.

Wheelchair users, cyclists or people with pushchairs and heavy luggage will also have access the new bridge via new lifts.

This will not only make the journey from the railway station easier but also a better experience with improved lighting and protection from the weather.

The two dual carriageways carry about 14 million vehicles a year, with the live railway carrying four trains per hour.

The project is funded by a government grant that has been awarded to the council which can only be spent on the project.