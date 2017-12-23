Man rescued after fire at home in Telford

Crews were called to the fire at a property on Boulton Grange in Brookside at around 3.10am today.

Three fire appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale were sent to the scene and fire fighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put out the flames.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended. The condition of the man is unknown.

The fire was extinguished in just over 30 minutes.