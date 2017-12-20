In pictures: Shrewsbury Town players bring festive cheer to youngsters at Telford hospital

Club captain Mat Sadler, Abu Ogogo and Alex Rodman were joined by manager Paul Hurst and Lenny the Lion, Town's mascot, to bring stacks of presents to poorly children.

The visit was a roaring success, with Lenny in particular going down a storm.

Hurst and the players mixed with the youngsters and heard stories from parents about whether their little ones will be home for Christmas.

The annual event was organised by the football club's charity partner, Shrewsbury Town In The Community.

Hurst, who has two children, said: "You see different ages, newborns to 13 or 14 that I saw. As much as they don't want to be here, thankfully the ones we saw are going to get home for Christmas.

"One boy we spoke to plays wheelchair football for Shrewsbury Town, which is fantastic, he had a little Lenny the Lion on his bed already.

"As my children are getting older, you still look forward to it but it loses a bit of the magic. You want to cherish every Christmas.

Sadler added: "It's a real, real privilege.

"It's your worst nightmare moments when you're in hospital as a parent. I saw a 17-month-old that looks as vulnerable as they come.

"God willing most we've seen will be going home with their family."

Matt Sadler of Shrewsbury Town with Paul Podmore, 12, from Telford

Benjamin Evison, 11, suffers with Spinal Muscle Atrophy with respiratory distress (SMARD) and his lung collapsed last weekend.

He plays wheelchair football for Shrewsbury Town In The Community.

His dad Paul hailed the impact of the club's visit. He said: "We're hoping to get him home for Christmas but we're not sure if we will. He just loves seeing people."

Rivalry was put aside as AFC Telford footballer Lauren Fishman, 15, who is battling bone cancer, welcomed the Town players for a photo.

Fishman recently received a signed shirt and video message from her favourite footballer, Tottenham and England's Harry Winks.

Dad Dave, from Telford, said: "It's brilliant what football players can do to help kids in this situation - the smile and the enjoyment they help bring.

"When they come it is so inspirational to the kids. It puts a smile on their face."

Sadler presented Rihanna Hill, 15, with a giant purple teddy bear that she appropriately named 'Saddles'.

Rihanna, from Weston-under-Lizard and mum Jenny said: "Thank you for my big teddy bear. It is difficult to be here but I've been in and out all my life.

"It was nice for them to come out their way and do something for other people. I'll call the bear Saddles."

Play practitioner at the hospital, Dawn Walder, said: "It's really boring being in a hospital, especially at Christmas. It's great for them to meet the players, manager and see Lenny, of course."