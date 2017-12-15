Telford's Skyla, 5, receives Cancer Research UK award for bravery

Skyla Upton, aged five, from Telford, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia cancer in February 2016, and now she’s received a Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Award.

The awards celebrate young people who have been diagnosed with cancer, and Skyla was nominated by mother Laura Deighton.

Now they’re encouraging anyone who knows a young person with a diagnosis to nominate them for the honour.

The awards are open to all under-18s who currently have cancer or have been treated for the disease in the last five years. All nominated children will receive a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and certificate signed by celebrities including Emma Thompson, Una Healy, Aston Merrygold and Peter and Emily Andre.

Laura said: “I burst into tears because I just thought the worst. The consultant explained the survival rate for her type of leukaemia was really high and that helped a bit but I was still terrified.”

Skyla got her diagnosis after experiencing what was thought to be growing pains in her legs.

“She had an appointment to see a specialist but, while we were waiting, she came out in bruises and started getting red dots all over her body,” said Laura.

“I was really concerned so I took her to the Princess Royal Hospital where they kept her in for tests and confirmed she had leukaemia.”

Skyla went to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where she began a three-year course of chemotherapy, due to end in March 2018.

“She had really blonde hair with little curls in it so it was absolutely heart-breaking to see it fall out,” added Laura.

“It didn’t bother Skyla though, she’s taken it all in her stride.

“That’s why I nominated her for a Star Award. She’s been an absolute angel throughout and she’s learnt to take her tablets without any fuss, even though they make her poorly.

“She struggles to walk long distances because of the pain in her legs but she is enjoying going to school and she loves dancing.

“She was absolutely thrilled with the Star Award and we’d encourage anyone who knows an eligible child to nominate them.

“When you see what these children go through day in, day out, you begin to get a sense of just how incredibly brave they all are. That’s why the Star Awards are so fantastic – they enable all children with cancer to be recognised.”

Cancer Research UK say about 145 children are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands and Shropshire region every year.

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens in Shropshire, said: “Our mission is to fund research to find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people diagnosed with cancer.

“We want to bring forward the day when no young person dies of the disease, and ensure that those who survive, do so with a good quality of life.

“So we’re calling on people in Shropshire to nominate inspirational youngsters for this year’s Star Awards so that we can recognise their incredible courage.”

Since 2004, TK Maxx has raised over £32 million for Cancer Research UK’s work through stock and cash donations.

Of this, over £28 million is supporting pioneering research into children’s cancers specifically, and £4 million supporting general cancer research.