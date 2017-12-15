Telford ski centre closed . . . because of ice

The popular attraction in Madeley was forced to shut this morning for safety reasons.

An over 50s session was cancelled and Telford & Wrekin Council said the situation would be reviewed later today.

Thanks for all the comments - we do appreciate the irony😉 but sometimes conditions are just against you. Ice skates might be more useful than skis. pic.twitter.com/uWTF7uZEZ3 — Telford Council (@TelfordWrekin) December 15, 2017

The news, which was announced on Twitter, received some 'ironic' comments from members of the public.

A statement from the council said: "Telford Snowboard & Ski Centre has closed its ski slope this morning for safety reasons. This morning’s over 50s session has been cancelled and the situation will be reviewed later today."

"Thanks for all the comments – we do appreciate the irony but sometimes conditions are just against you. Ice skates might be more useful than skis."