Memorial bench unveiled in memory of Telford pupil Khaleel - with video

Dozens of friends and the family of the youngster were at Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood for the ceremony.

Bench ceremony for Khaleel Khan at school

The bench, which was officially unveiled in the school yard by Mayor Stephen Reynolds, was made possible thanks to students and teachers who raised money in order to purchase the bench in his memory.

Headteacher, Stacey Jordan revealed details of a new hero award dedicated in remembrance of Khaleel which will be awarded each year to an outstanding member of the school community.

His mother Kelly Khan, from Trench, who attended the ceremony with other members of Khaleel's family said: "It was a beautiful ceremony.

Khaleel's mother, Kelly Khan, with the bench

"It was emotional but I'm very proud of him and his friends – the majority of which I know – have been with him since infants school.

"The school have been fantastic considering he wasn't here for long. They've been absolutely amazing.

"They came to see him at the hospital and been active with everything that went on with him. They've really tried to do as much as they can."

Khaleel died in June following a battle with leukaemia and the school, in New Road.

The bench in memory of Khaleel

Cheques were also awarded to representatives from Hope House and CLIC Sargent, after various fundraisers were held to raise money for the two charities.

Among those who have taken part in fundraising is family friend George Stokes, from Donnington, who – along with his best friend Keelan Pitchford – joined in with a charity head shave.

The 15-year-old said: "I wasn't mates with Khaleel but my family knew his. My mum sat me down and spoke to me and wanted me to do something.

"I shaved my head which was scary and nerve wracking but I'm glad I did. Me and my best mate did it together. I spoke to him about it and said I was scared and he said he'd do it with me.

"I've never done anything like it before."

Balloons are released during the ceremony

A family Christmas fayre with charity stalls, festive refreshments and performances by local primary school choirs was set to go ahead as well but it was cancelled due to the poor weather.

Mayor of Telford Stephen Reynolds, who spoke to the crowd ahead of the unveiling, said it was an "honour" to be invited to the event.

"I was asked a few weeks ago if I'd come down and unveil the bench," he said.

"I've been working closely with the school and I know that they want that area as a peace garden.

"I think it will be a nice place for students to reflect and get a peace of mind. You can just see how well loved Khaleel was and it was a very said loss to the school. It's very sad. It really is an honour to do it and I can't thank the school enough for asking me to do it."