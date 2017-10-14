Family devastated by death of Telford man of undiagnosed haemorrhage

Darren Pearce died at the age of 40 in February this year - just six days after suddenly falling ill with a severe headache and despite numerous attempts by his wife to ask for medical help.

The truck mechanic was pushing his mother in law in a wheelchair when he felt a painful ‘pop’ in his neck.

Over the next six days Mr Pearce saw a number of doctors and paramedics who said the symptoms were not presenting as a bleed on the brain.

An inquest was held into Mr Pearce’s death was held for two days, concluding yesterday at Shrewsbury Coroner’s Court, Shirehall.

The Post Mortem examination revealed the cause of death as subarachnoid haemorrhage secondary to a ruptured berry aneurysm - a serious life threatening condition which medics are trained to consider when a patient has a sudden severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck, convulsion or loss of consciousness and confusion.

Mr Pearce’s widow, Lisa, said the family were absolutely heartbroken by his death.

She said: “To say we feel let down is an understatement. We just cannot believe that so many medical professionals failed to take us seriously and did not properly investigate the possibility of a brain haemorrhage.

“I just knew that something was seriously wrong and all we were told was that he probably had the flu.

“We are just so angry and heartbroken, and can only hope that the necessary steps are taken to prevent any other family having to go through what we are going through.”

Solicitors at Lanyon Bowdler are acting on behalf of Mr Pearce’s widow, Lisa, and their three children, to investigate a claim for damages for alleged clinical negligence causing his untimely death.

Kay Kelly, head of clinical negligence at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “This case is particularly shocking as it involves potential failings in care on the part of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, two GPs and a Consultant in the Accident and Emergency Department at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, all of whom saw Mr Pearce within a three-day period.

“The family strongly believe that if Mr Pearce had received the appropriate standard of medical care he would probably have survived, and they are understandably devastated by the circumstances of his death.”