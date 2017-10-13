Telford goalie hopes to net charity cash

For every clean sheet Chris Field keeps while in goal for Oakengates Rangers, he will donate £10 to charities, in honour of Lauren Fishman.

Lauren, of Bratton, Telford, has recently been diagnosed with bone cancer. She plays for AFC Telford United U16s.

The club said it was saddened to hear the news and arranged a charity tournament which took place at the New Bucks Head. AFC Telford United U16s, Burton Albion U16s and Shrewsbury Juniors U16s all took part in the event.

It raised more than £2,100 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the oncology ward at Princess Royal Hospital. Both causes were chosen by 15-year-old Lauren.

Chris, 23, a PE teacher at Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton, coaches the under-14 boys team at AFC Telford and taught Lauren during his time at Thomas Telford school.

To raise more money for the two charities, he will be wearing personalised gloves, by AK Keeping, and for every clean sheet or penalty save that he or the team make, a £10 donation will be made to the fund.

He said: “I’m so happy that my team mates have also pledged to donate similar figures, meaning that we should be raising a fantastic amount for each clean sheet or penalty save.

“My dad is the head of youth play at AFC Telford so I tend to shadow him around a lot and my sister plays on the girl’s side. I taught Lauren and her older brother Jack last year at Thomas Telford.

“So when it came up I wanted to see what I can do to help.

“I don’t want to put a figure on how much we will raise but it looks that we will probably do about £100 for each penalty save or clean sheet.

“I kept six in eight last year and the other goalie at the team is going to take part too.

“I know Lauren is a fantastic girl and so positive that she can beat this hands down.”

Chris will next play on October 21.

