Dunston Dairy Farm now fully let after three more lettings completed

The final two available commercial storage units, as well as a secure compound at the site, located in Dunston, just off the main A449 Stafford Road, three miles south of Stafford town centre, has attracted new undisclosed business tenants.

Dunston Dairy Farm, Staffordshire

Josh Hyde, who handled the lettings for the Shrewsbury office of TSR, said: “It represents a real success story.

“We are pleased that Dunston Dairy Farm is now fully occupied with no vacant units.

“It’s a popular industrial estate which benefits from a prime location close to the M6, with the complex of modern commercial storage units continually proving attractive to tenants.

“We are delighted to have now completed the lettings of Unit 7A and Unit 17, as well as the secure compound.”

Unit 7A, which has been let in an off-market deal, extends to 1,697 sq ft, with Unit 17 extending to 2,000 sq ft.

Considered suitable for a variety of uses, the Dunston Dairy Farm storage units provide versatile open plan accommodation.

Unit 17, which has an eaves height of 4.5 metres, benefits from an electrically operated roller shutter loading door, while it also features an integral office and WC, with a shared yard area to the front.

The secure compound, an open storage yard, extends in total to 0.2 acres (0.08 hectares) and provides 24 hour access.