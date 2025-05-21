Damaged Nissen huts at Newport mansion could be rebuilt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The outbuildings in the grounds of Great Chatwell House, near Newport, were found to be structurally unsound after the roofs were removed during work to convert them into a 'granny annex'.

An application has now been submitted to South Staffordshire Council to rebuild the huts from the original masonry, in line with the original plans.

A statement by Noma architects, on behalf of the developer, said Great Chatwell House was a Grade II listed building dating back to the 18th century, but the huts themselves did not form part of the listing.

The original Nissen huts

It said that the main farmhouse, which was once used as the village dairy, had recently been refurbished, and a subsequent planning consent granted to renovate the two Nissen huts, and replace the roofs, had been approved.