I watched the Princess of Wales lay her Armistice Day wreath at Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum - you could hear a pin drop

The poignant service was held on the resplendent Armed Forces Monument to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War in 1918.

Below the monument thousands of members of the public gathered for a two-minute silence to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Those who got their hands on ground tickets, arboretum staff and volunteers did not miss a moment of the special occasion as the whole service was relayed on two huge screens so everyone was able to participate.

And leading it all was Kate, Princess of Wales, who laid her first wreath at the event.

The Princess of Wales lays a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The princess, who was wearing a blackcoat dress accessorised with a double poppy and an Irish Guards brooch, heeled knee-length boots, gloves and a wide-brim hat, took a silent moment to honour the fallen heroes of the past before she laid wreath on the monument.

She appeared to take a moment of reflection before returning to her seat where she bowed her head as the crowd prayed for those who had been affected by conflict.

As soon as the clock struck 11am, the crown went silent - you could hear a pin drop.