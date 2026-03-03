'I’m turning derelict multi-storey Staffordshire car park into 111 apartments with Peloton room and cinema'

A derelict multi-storey car park in Staffordshire is being transformed into 111 apartments in a UK first.

The 655-space car park in Newcastle-under-Lyme was destined to be demolished by the council because it wasn't strong enough to hold modern electric cars. But property developer Capital & Centric saw its potential two years ago and the total cost to restore it into homes was £20m.

Despite locals being “understandably initially sceptical”, co-founder Tim Heatley, 46, says work began on the project in January 2026 and the result will be “architecturally incredible”.

The ramps have been removed to make way for new floors, and each one-bed £900 to £1,000 apartment will cover what used to be five car parking spaces. Tim says he expects people will be ready to move in in 18 months' time.

The apartment building - ‘Karparc’ - will include Dutch houses on its roof, and comprise of one, two and three-bed apartments with exposed concrete columns.

It will also offer basement car parking - the only part of the building that will remain unchanged but “upgraded and enhanced” re-space- an on-site gym, mini cinema, yoga studio, Peloton room and a residents' lounge and library.

Co-founder of Capital & Centric Tim Heatley at the car park in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

Tim from Manchester, says: “We had done a project in a town nearby in Stoke-on-Trent a stone's throw away. As a result of that we became aware of this multi-storey carpark destined for demolition.

“Cars have got bigger and heavier - essentially the council owned it and wanted to build a bigger carpark for the heavy, electric cars. We said we’d be up for re-purposing it into new homes for loads of reasons like saving time - the concrete frame is already in place.

“It saves carbon and the environment because we’re not throwing away carbon as it’s already embedded in the structural frame. It also means it’s cheaper to live in and heat. In winter the high thermal mass of concrete means it takes a long time to cool down and it retains heat, and in the summer it takes a long time to warm up so it keeps cool.

“It reduces risk - we know the structure is there and the foundations already.

“The other financial saving we get is because it’s quicker we’ve not borrowed as much money for as long. We could save money by re-purposing the concrete frame. You can save time and don’t have to demolish, clear, and start again.

“We’re well aware taking a multi-storey carpark and turning it into apartments is quite dystopian. Who wants to live in a car park that smells of wee? Is there asbestos? These are all insurmountable problems that can be overcome.

The car park which used to be part of the Roebuck shopping centre.

Tim says it “hadn’t occurred” to them the structure might be a UK first, only realising when the team were looking into finding similar examples.

He said: “The council were understandably initially sceptical as was the public, and that for us is a common series of events. We with bold pioneering approach as a developer it’s quite often we see people approach it with reticence. When it gets done it will be stunning and architecturally incredible. Only then the critics will be silenced.

“There are lots of challenges to overcome - we have to remove the ramps and in the spaces around them. There are often concerns from the public it will fall down.

“We’ve converted loads of these sorts of structures and buildings before - with warehouses and beautiful old mill buildings, for example. Buildings made of concrete collapse because of lack of maintenance and repair, not the structure”.

The rent prices are estimated to be between £900 and £1,000 for a one-bed, with two and three-beds more, and Tim says they are “affordable for local working people”.