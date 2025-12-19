Paragliders in lucky escape after landing near Staffordshire polar bear enclosure

Staff at Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshire noticed two motorised gliders heading directly towards the enclosure containing Nanook and Nori on Tuesday lunchtime (December 16).

Rushing towards the compound armed with non-lethal firearms in case the worst happened, keepers were relieved to see the gliders had managed to divert their landing just to the right side of the bears’ border, with dramatic CCTV footage showing how close they were to the animals.

A pair of wayward paragliders had a lucky escape after mistakenly landing just inches from two male polar bears. Image: PA/Peak Wildlife Park

Park director James Butler told the Press Association: “The animal keepers noticed the motorised paragliders and initially assumed they were going to land in one of the fields behind the park.

“After a few minutes, it became clear they were descending lower and lower, and at that point a radio call was made.

“They then cut their engines and appeared almost certain to land in the field containing the bears. At the last moment, however, they diverted their course, presumably after spotting the two very large polar bears directly beneath them.

“Polar bears are among the world’s most dangerous predators and had the paragliders landed there, the outcome could have been tragic, rather than fairly comic.”

The four-year-old polar bears arrived at the park near Leek in August 2023 after their original home at a park in Sweden was closed.