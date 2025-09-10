I visited a thriving Staffordshire village just a few minutes from Newport that's full of friendly locals

The lovely village of Haughton is nestled in the Staffordshire countryside, around four miles from Stafford and eight from Newport.

It's a historic town, with a record in the Domesday Book (although it's grown slightly from its population of 14 households back in 1086).

The long history means the village is home to almost a dozen listed buildings, including a 13th century church, a medieval farmhouse and several 16th century cottages.

Sitting on the A518 and boasting regular buses between the two towns, Haughton has all the convenience of town life wrapped up in a quaint village package.

Locals are surprisingly well catered for closer to home, though - with the rural village offering a primary school, general store with post office, hairdressers, chippy, motorcycle shop and two pubs.