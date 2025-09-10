I visited a thriving Staffordshire village just a few minutes from Newport that's full of friendly locals
This thriving village with a famous Christmas lights display is proving that even the smallest villages can shine brightly.
The lovely village of Haughton is nestled in the Staffordshire countryside, around four miles from Stafford and eight from Newport.
It's a historic town, with a record in the Domesday Book (although it's grown slightly from its population of 14 households back in 1086).
The long history means the village is home to almost a dozen listed buildings, including a 13th century church, a medieval farmhouse and several 16th century cottages.
Sitting on the A518 and boasting regular buses between the two towns, Haughton has all the convenience of town life wrapped up in a quaint village package.
Locals are surprisingly well catered for closer to home, though - with the rural village offering a primary school, general store with post office, hairdressers, chippy, motorcycle shop and two pubs.