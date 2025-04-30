'Serious' crash closes road in Staffordshire between Gailey and M54
A main road in Staffordshire was closed after a 'serious' crash this morning.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Highways West Midlands posted on X at about 4.25am that the A449 had been closed in both directions between the A5 at Gailey and junction two of the M54 due to a serious collision.
Staffordshire Police were called to the scene.
In a later post, National Highways said the incident had resulted in a vehicle fire and drivers were urged to plan ahead.
Just before 6.40am it said the road had reopened.