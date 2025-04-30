Shropshire Star
'Serious' crash closes road in Staffordshire between Gailey and M54

A main road in Staffordshire was closed after a 'serious' crash this morning.

National Highways West Midlands posted on X at about 4.25am that the A449 had been closed in both directions between the A5 at Gailey and junction two of the M54 due to a serious collision.

Staffordshire Police were called to the scene. 

In a later post, National Highways said the incident had resulted in a vehicle fire and drivers were urged to plan ahead. 

Just before 6.40am it said the road had reopened.

