'Serious' crash closes road in Staffordshire between Gailey and M54

National Highways West Midlands posted on X at about 4.25am that the A449 had been closed in both directions between the A5 at Gailey and junction two of the M54 due to a serious collision.

Staffordshire Police were called to the scene.

In a later post, National Highways said the incident had resulted in a vehicle fire and drivers were urged to plan ahead.

Just before 6.40am it said the road had reopened.