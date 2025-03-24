Community Foundation for Shropshire opens new office in Shrewsbury

Steve Adams, Chief Executive, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We've supported people across the county since 2013, and more regularly since 2016. We're delighted to be able to take that support to the next level. Thanks to our existing work and connections we already provide an important national voice for local people and communities, and this office will help to strengthen our local presence."

Adam Berrisford, Head of Operations, underscored the strategic importance of the new location: "This is our fourth office and will enable us to offer services and support where they are most needed. Although we spend most of our time out and about around the county, we wanted to make sure that we have another local base on a high street, that is easily accessible to people, so that they can get the support they need, face to face, and in person."

Leanne Macpherson, Head of Programmes, went further and emphasized the benefits of the new office for community engagement: "We've already awarded more than £1m to local communities across Shropshire and Telford, and we have another £500,000 earmarked for the next few years. We've already got some regular drop-in sessions planned to ensure we support the people that need it most."

Joseph Smith, Head of Business Development, added: "We work with a large network of businesses, funders and donors and this gives us the opportunity to create even more local connections. We'd encourage anyone wanting to increase their local impact to contact us, so that we can discuss how we can help you to get the most from your charitable donations and ensure that any money you give goes out to those that need it most."

The new office is currently being decorated and is planned to open in April. Anyone looking for funding, or wanting to support their local community, is encouraged to get in touch with the Community Foundation, via their website or by telephone on 01743 295900.