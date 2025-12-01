Man denies damaging businesses by driving through floodwater with tractor in West Midlands town
A man who is accused of flooding a number of businesses by driving a tractor through floodwater in Tenbury Wells is to stand trial.
Simon Morgan, 58 and of St Michaels in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of criminal damage totalling more than £100,000 and a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday (December 1).
He is accused of damaging multiple properties by driving a tractor through the streets of Tenbury Wells on November 24 last year, after Storm Bert flooded the town.
It is also alleged that Morgan drove a John Deere tractor dangerously through the flooded streets Market Street and Teme Street.
He was bailed and is to stand trial in January 2028.