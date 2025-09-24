The two-car crash happened at Station Close, Newnham Bridge, Tenbury Wells this morning (Wednesday).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision (RTC) at the junction of the A456 and Station Close in Newham Bridge, Tenbury Wells at 7.30am and sent an ambulance to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision and there was one patient.

“The patient, a boy, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Worcester Royal Hospital.”

A Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A crew from Tenbury Wells Fire Station, supported by a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Cleobury Mortimer, was called at 7.37am to an RTC involving small vehicles in Station Close, Newnham Bridge, Tenbury Wells.

“The incident involved two vehicles which were both on all four wheels, one in the live carriageway and one off the road. Both vehicles were made safe.

“Two male casualties were handed over to the care of the ambulance service, who attended along with police.”