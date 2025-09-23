New business park on south Shropshire border will provide 'boost' to economy following factory closure, says MP

Stuart Anderson MP cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the launch of a 'state-of-the-art' new business park, which owners say marks a significant milestone in the economic regeneration of Tenbury Wells on the Worcestershire/Shropshire border, around 10 miles from Ludlow.

It follows the announcement that Kerry Foods, the town's largest single employer, was poised to shut down its factory on Boraston Lane in Burford, putting 130 jobs at risk.

The new development, around 100 yards from the Kerry Foods plant, offers 23 new commercial units designed to encourage economic growth, innovation, and employment in Tenbury Wells and the surrounding area, the business park's owners say.

Stuart Anderson MP cuts the ribbon on the new Upper Teme Business Park in Tenbury Wells

"We are thrilled to officially open Upper Teme Business Park," said owner Amy Butterfield.

"This launch represents more than just a collection of commercial units – it’s a commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and businesses. We hope this development will help Tenbury Wells flourish by providing high-quality, flexible spaces where businesses can grow and thrive.

"Its strategic location just off the A456, combined with a strong commitment to supporting local enterprise, positions the park as a central hub for economic recovery and growth in the region."

Phase 1 of the development, comprising seven lettings, had already been secured prior to the official launch on Friday (September 19).

A development of new units on a business park in Tenbury Wells opened this week

Stuart Anderson MP was on hand to cut the ribbon on the new development, adding that he thought the new facilities would boost the local economy for "years to come".

"It was a real pleasure to cut the ribbon at Upper Teme Business Park," he said.

"The 23 new units represent a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to grow and for new enterprises to get started. Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, and developments like this give them the space and support they need to thrive.

"I look forward to seeing these units fully occupied, creating jobs, boosting our local economy and strengthening our community for years to come. I want to say a huge thank you to Amy and Wayne for their vision and investing in the area.”