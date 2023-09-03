Police appeal for information in search for missing 15-year-old girl

Police have launched an appeal for information after a teenager went missing.

Police say Rose has been missing since last Thursday. Photo: West Mercia Police
Rose, who is 15, has been missing since Thursday, August 31, and was last seen around 1.15pm in Tenbury Wells near the south Shropshire border.

Police say it is thought she may have travelled to Coventry, but that can’t be confirmed.

Rose has been described as white, around 5ft 6in, with black shoulder-length hair, of slim build and with blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a blue t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms, black fluffy sliders and carrying a small pink handbag.

Those with information on the teen's whereabouts are asked to contact PC McWatt by email daryl.mcwatt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 07977 957766.

Information can also be passed on anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

