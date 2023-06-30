Public toilets get eco-friendly revamp

Tim Lewis, administration and amenities manager at Malvern Hills District Council, and councillors John Gallagher, Andrew Willmott and Lesley Bruton

The toilets, located on Teme Street in Tenbury Wells, were re-opened to the public earlier this week after the refurbishment.

The eco-friendly project, from Malvern Hills District Council, started in March this year, and cost £125,000 to complete.

The works formed part of the council's Five Year Plan to invest in the refurbishment of five town centre toilets by 2025 and reduce the Council's own use of electricity and water.

The use of electricity will be reduced through the installation of LED Lights and integrated solar panels which are linked to a hybrid battery system. The toilet block will run off this rather than the mains electricity.

As well as this, low flush toilets have been installed which will result in less water usage.