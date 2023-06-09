Black smoke billows from stricken farm vehicle destroyed in dramatic fire near south Shropshire border

Picture: Tenbury Wells Fire Station

A fire crew from Tenbury Wells was scrambled to the village of Eastham, south of Cleobury Mortimer, at 3.55pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Tenbury Wells Fire Station said: "On arrival a loader was fully alight some considerable distance from any road or water supply.

"No firefighting action was initially taken due to there being no fire spread and the vehicle already being destroyed.

"This decision was also made to prevent any environmental impact from contaminated water run-off. Once an off road vehicle arrived from Wyre Forest Fire Station one hose reel was used to damp down.

"The water carrier from Leominster Fire Station and an appliance from Bromyard Fire Station were stood down on our arrival."