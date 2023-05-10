"Discoloured water is nothing to worry" advises supplier after burst pipe near south Shropshire

Supply to Severn Trent Water customers in the WR15 postcode area of Tenbury Wells was restored at 2.52pm on Wednesday after the company became aware of an issue at 8.18am.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water said: "We’re pleased to let you know that our teams have completed all the repair work and you should start to see your supplies returning to normal.

"We’re so sorry for the time it took to carry out these works, but we really do appreciate your patience whilst this was ongoing.

"Please note customers in the area may still experience some discoloured water over the next 24 hours."

They added that "discoloured water is nothing to worry about and will clear over time."