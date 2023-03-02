Alert to woodburner owners following carbon monoxide incident

Photo: Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews were called to Hanley William, which is close to the south Shropshire border, to an incident involving a carbon monoxide detector activating.

A spokesman from Tenbury Wells Fire Station, which was sent by fire control at Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire Service. said the occupants were advised to leave the property.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus during the early morning incident on Wednesday, used a gas monitor to confirm the presence of the odourless, flammable poison gas.

The Tenbury crew spokesman said: "We were alerted to a carbon monoxide alarm activating at a house in Hanley William.

"Our fire control staff advised the occupants to leave the building immediately and on our arrival, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus took a gas monitor inside to check the property.

"We found a room with a woodburning stove, with levels of carbon monoxide present. "

The fire crew ventilated the property by opening all the doors and windows and removed the fuel from the woodburner.

"The owner was advised not to re-light the fire until the seals and flue are checked by a professional installer," said the spokesman.