Ludlow pupil holds fire crew in rapt attention during firefighters' weekly drill

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

A fire station's crew held a drill night with a difference when they listened to a six year old boy read to them.

Picture: Tenbury Fire Station
Ludlow school pupil Arthur Prouse held the crew at Tenbury Wells Fire Station in close attention as he perched himself on the front of a Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service big red fire engine.

The crew were pictured sitting cross-legged on the flood of the station in Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells, as they listened to the Orleton Primary School youngster read some of his school book. Little Arthur's dad, Oli Prouse is a firefighter at the station.

A spokesman for Tenbury Wells Fire Station said it was a slightly different type of drill night!

"One of our crew's children asked to come to station and read some of his school book for part of his reading competition," they said.

After the little visitor left the station they completed their weekly checks and went out to complete roof ladder drills with their development firefighters.

"On return to station, we then performed some ladder drills with the 13.5m ladder and 9m ladder, before getting some of the kit to ensure all crew were familiar with the new items available to us when attending fire calls.

"A busy, but really beneficial drill night."

