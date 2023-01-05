Notification Settings

Interior designer would have come into contact with asbestos, inquest is told

By Sue Austin

An interior designer who worked on the renovations of buildings died from mesothelioma, a form of cancer connected with asbestos, an inquest in Shrewsbury heard.

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..
Yvonne Morris Scott, 82, from Burford, Tenbury Wells, died at Severn Hospice on December 29.

At the inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, was told that Mrs Scott had been involved in the complete renovation of properties in her career as an interior designer, which would have led her to have been exposed to asbestos.

Mr Ellery said the cancer could develop many years later.

He recorded a conclusion of death due to industrial disease.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

