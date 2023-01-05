Interior designer would have come into contact with asbestos, inquest is told

Yvonne Morris Scott, 82, from Burford, Tenbury Wells, died at Severn Hospice on December 29.
At the inquest at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, was told that Mrs Scott had been involved in the complete renovation of properties in her career as an interior designer, which would have led her to have been exposed to asbestos.
Mr Ellery said the cancer could develop many years later.
He recorded a conclusion of death due to industrial disease.