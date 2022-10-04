Councillors step up to the plate in Tenbury Wells to promote spooky Halloween trail

Councillor Lesley Bruton, Malvern Hills District Council and Councillor Daniel Walton, portfolio holder for tourism and economic development at Malvern Hills District Council.

Tenbury Wells councillor Lesley Bruton and cabinet member councillor Daniel Walton were pictured with skeletons, veils and a pumpkin.

The pumpkin trail is all set to arrive in Tenbury Wells as part of the half-term Halloween celebrations.

It is hosted by Tenbury Tourist Information Centre (TIC), and will take place from Monday, October 24 to Saturday October 29.

There will be 15 pumpkins with ghoulish faces hiding around the town, where children will be able to follow the trail to pick up the letters and win a prize.

Trail sheets can be collected from the TIC, at 48 Teme Street, from 10am on Monday, October 24, and completed answer sheets returned by 4pm on Saturday, October 29, to collect a prize.