Plans for new homes in south Shropshire village

The proposed residential development is on land to the south of the A456 at Burford near Tenbury Wells.

Developer, Great Oak Homes, says the application is in line with Shropshire Council's allocation of 40 properties for the area in the emerging local plan.

They say the design of the development would be created to minimise the impact on the surrounding coutryside.

A report to the council says the scheme would provide a housing mix responding to the housing need. There would also be three large areas of open space.

The site lies on the edge of the village of Burford, to the west of Lineage Farm and east of Teme Valley Holiday Park. To the south, beyond the agricultural land is the River Teme, a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest and to the north a housing development of 33 affordable dwellings.

To ensure the houses appeal to all, properties would include one bed flats, two, three and four bedroom houses, and two bungalows. There would be eight affordable housing properties on the development.

Facilities for residents include those both in the village of Burford, with its primary school, village hall and pub and those in nearby Tenbury Wells.

A spokesperson for Great Oak Homes said: "In terms of connectivity and services, the site lies approximately a two minute drive and a 12 minute walk from the centre of Tenbury Wells. There are many

public services and facilities within the town including but not exclusively shops, supermarkets, primary and secondary schools and Post Office.

"There are bus routes to Ludlow, Worcester and Kidderminster and a school bus service which runs to and from Ludlow and has a stop close to the site entrance along the A456."

The project would retain and enhance as many existing hedges and trees as possible.