Company scales back care home conversion plan after talks with council officials

College House in 2009. Picture: Google

College House Residential Home, in Berrington Road, Tenbury Wells has been closed since 2019 occupied by 'guardian tenants'.

Owner Oaktree Care had wanted to convert it to six apartments with associated parking and landscaping but they reconsidered after taking advice from planners at Malvern Hills District Council.

The company withdrew a previous application and has re-designed the property as a single dwelling with only part of the original bungalow to be kept and converted to garages.

College House forms part of the Tenbury Wells Conservation Area and became a care home in 1983 and has subsequently had several bungalows built on its surrounding grounds. It is a former farmhouse dating from at least the 19th Century.

The application has been lodged with the planners and is available for comments on Malvern Hills District Council's planning website with the reference M/22/00902/FUL.

Scheme applicants say that the proposal is designed to remove some of the "unsightly modern additions and leave the original character of the property more openly on display to enhance the area. The attractive gardens to the south would remain as existing."

In its heyday College House Residential Home provided accommodation and personal care for up to 16 people.